Emergency relief funds awarded to nonprofits

The Friends of the Lodi Public Library, North Freedom Public Library, Historic Indian Agency House and Sauk County Historical Society received Wisconsin Humanities Cares Relief Grant emergency funding on Monday to help support operations during the Covid-19 pandemic. Funding was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act economic stabilization plan. A second application period is now, with a deadline of July 15.
Wisconsin Humanities Cares Relief Grants are intended for organizations with annual expenses of $500K or less and support nonprofits’ general operating costs rather than specific projects or initiatives.
For more information, visit wisconsinhumanitiescares.org.
