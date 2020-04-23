Emergency response grants awarded

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has awarded grants totaling $33,000 to four organizations in response to requests for emergency funding due to COVID-19 on April 17. Grants provide support to nonprofit and safety net agencies experiencing a surge in need due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Locally, the Dodge County Food Pantry will receive $5,000 to purchase boxes of food for families in need. The pantry is seeing more first-time clients as well as an increase in the frequency of visits from established clients.
Green Valley Enterprises in Dodge County will receive $2,000 to develop a comprehensive plan to guide service to adults with special needs during a pandemic. The plan will assist them in supporting clients with physical, mental, medical and/or emotional challenges, while considering special requirements like social distancing.
Church Health Services, serving areas of Dodge and Jefferson counties, will receive $20,000 to continue to provide needed emergency mental health and dental services to patients.
Grants available
through AugustCOVID-19 Emergency Response Grants are available through Aug. 31. Funded organizations must serve individuals in communities served by the Dodgeland, Hustisford, Ixonia, Jefferson, Johnson Creek, Lake Mills, Waterloo and Watertown school districts.
Organizations can complete a brief application at watertownhealthfoundation.com. Completed applications should be emailed to Andi Merfeld at amerfeld@watertownhealthfoundation.com.
To learn more about GWCHF and supported initiatives, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com.
