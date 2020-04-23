Emergency response grants awarded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has awarded grants totaling $33,000 to four organizations in response to requests for emergency funding due to COVID-19 on April 17. Grants provide support to nonprofit and safety net agencies experiencing a surge in need due to the COVID-19 emergency.

Locally, the Dodge County Food Pantry will receive $5,000 to purchase boxes of food for families in need. The pantry is seeing more first-time clients as well as an increase in the frequency of visits from established clients.

Green Valley Enterprises in Dodge County will receive $2,000 to develop a comprehensive plan to guide service to adults with special needs during a pandemic. The plan will assist them in supporting clients with physical, mental, medical and/or emotional challenges, while considering special requirements like social distancing.

Church Health Services, serving areas of Dodge and Jefferson counties, will receive $20,000 to continue to provide needed emergency mental health and dental services to patients.

