JUNEAU — Dodge County Emergency Management and Strategic Management Consulting will host an EMS Community Forum open to the public from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 in the first floor auditorium at the Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau.
There will be an EMS presentation to discuss the process and progress of the study, with the ultimate goal of finding a sustainable EMS solution for all communities and citizens in Dodge County.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
For more information, call Emergency Management director Amy Nehls at 920-386-3999.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)