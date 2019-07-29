FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Public Library's “End of the Summer Reading Event” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park.
There will be face painting, fishing with poles provided and help to “bait the hook,” caricatures with Bill Begos, canoe rides in the Fox of The River Voyageur Canoe, and large yard games. Don Kosnicki and his daughter Becca will provide music.
Free popcorn from Sam’s Little Red Wagon and hot dogs, water and candy bars will be available for $1 each. For more information, call 920-928-3223.
