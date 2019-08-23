{{featured_button_text}}
Endeavor farm wins big at state fair

Fountain Farms Angus of Endeavor wins Premier Breeder and for the second consecutive year, Premier Exhibitor on Aug. 11 at the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair. Pictured, from left, Jeanne Cummings, Jack Cummings, Mark Groskreutz, Marina Peterson, Emily McReath, Nicole Cummings and Mason Groskreutz.

 BRANDIE MCREATH/Contributed
