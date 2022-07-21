 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage. They can try their hand at historical skills that have endured through the centuries or have been re-created through research and experimentation. Admission is free.

Experience the work of a French voyageur on the Fox River with canoe excursions at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday only - rain date Sunday. Pre-register online for this free activity at agencyhouse.org/enduring-skills.

Stations include Native American-style flute making, flintknapping, blacksmithing and junior blacksmithing, butter making, wool spinning, 19th century social dancing, ancient cordmarked pottery, laundry on a wash board, Civil War military camp skills, hand sewing, historic game- and toy-making, historic tavern games, canoe paddle shaving, weaving, hoop rolling and graces, fire-wrought dugout canoe making, historic fire-starting methods, cursive handwriting with dip pens and slates, and Victorian popcorn bag making. There will also be an ice cream and lemonade fundraising booth on Saturday with the proceeds going toward the continued preservation and operation of the 1832 Agency House.

For a detailed schedule/event map and canoe pre-registration, visit agencyhouse.org/enduring-skills.

