Enriquez wins 2020 newspaper award

Olivia Enriquez of Baraboo, who is studying International Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the award winners at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association 2020 Better Newspaper Competition.

The awards event was scheduled March 19-20 in Pewaukee as part of the WNA's Convention and Trade Show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was cancelled, but winners were still notified of their honors.