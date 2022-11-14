 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enrollment period open for health care marketplace

Public Health Sauk County encourages Wisconsin residents to sign up for high quality, affordable health care coverage during the 10th annual Open Enrollment period at healthcare.gov.

Four insurance companies are expanding their service areas, giving Wisconsinites more options in more counties. The enrollment period ends Jan. 15, 2023. Wisconsin’s individual health insurance market has the second-most insurers in the nation, and people in many counties have even more insurance options to choose from this year. Those who already have insurance through the marketplace can also renew, update, or upgrade their plans during this period.

In 2020, Gov. Tony Evers’ Health Care Coverage Partnership launched wiscovered.com as an accessible resource for consumers, or call 2-1-1 to connect with free, expert help. The online services are available in English, Spanish, and Hmong.

