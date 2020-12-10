Entertainment and lodge awards granted

The Department of Administration, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to local recipients in the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program and the COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards on Dec. 3.

All program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable state statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions, and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, email Sara Baudhuin-Hess at doacovidentertainmentvenuegrants@wisconsin.gov.

COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program recipients include American Players Theatre, Spring Green, $362,287.61; Stercore Spectaculum, LLC, Spring Green, $20,162.88.

COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards Program recipients include Del Boca Ventures LLC, Baraboo, $42,700; Juliart Ventures LLC, Baraboo, $2,100; Maa kaali Inc, Baraboo, $29,050; Shree Gopinath Inc, Baraboo, $17,850; Shree Swaminarayan One LLC, Baraboo, $29,050; Shreejibapa Inc, Baraboo, $9,800; Cedarberry Inn LLC, Prairie du Sac, $15,400; A Great Place To Be LLC, Reedsburg, $2,100; NAIYA LLC, Reedsburg, $10,850; The Usonian Inn LLC, Spring Green, $3,850; Vivid Inc, Spring Green, $67,900.