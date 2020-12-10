Entertainment and lodge awards granted

The Department of Administration, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to local recipients in the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program and the COVID-19 Lodging Grant Awards on Dec. 3.

All program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable state statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions, and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, email Sara Baudhuin-Hess at doacovidentertainmentvenuegrants@wisconsin.gov.

COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program recipients include Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre, Beaver Dam, received a COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program for $46,720.86.

COVID-19 Lodging Grant Awards Program recipients include Beaver Dam Hotel Associates LLC, Beaver Dam, $24,850; Pinal Inc, Beaver Dam, $17,500; Shiva Hotel LLC, Beaver Dam, $13,650; The Rectory Bed and Breakfast LLC, Beaver Dam, $1,050; Lake Mills Hospitality LLC, Columbus, $17,500; Honeybee B&B LLC, Horicon, $1,400; Burman Hospitality LLC, Lomira, $21,000; James Klawitter, Mayville, $10,150; Pramukh LLC, Waupun, $11,200.