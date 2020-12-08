 Skip to main content
Entertainment and lodge awards granted
The Department of Administration, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to local recipients in the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program and the COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards on Dec. 3.

All program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable state statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions, and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, email Sara Baudhuin-Hess at doacovidentertainmentvenuegrants@wisconsin.gov.

COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards Program recipients include Navis Hospitality Inc, Mauston, $18,550; RBJ Logistics LLC, Mauston, $21,350; Woodside Ranch LLC, Mauston, $40,600

