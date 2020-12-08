Entertainment and lodge awards granted

The Department of Administration, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to local recipients in the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program and the COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards on Dec. 3.

All program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable state statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions, and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, email Sara Baudhuin-Hess at doacovidentertainmentvenuegrants@wisconsin.gov.

COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program recipients include 94 North Productions, LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $395,308; J Stevens Productions, LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $395,308; Rick Wilcox Theater, LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $98,960.22.

COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards Program recipients include Burns Management LLC, Lake Delton, $31,500; Comes A Time Inc, Lake Delton, $6,300; Narayan LLC, Lake Delton, $24,850; Richard and Ann Fela, Lake Delton, $10,850; Wilderness Resort, Lake Delton, $9,800; All Star Value Inn LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $16,100; Ambers LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $15,050; Chula Vista Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $217,000; Colonial Motel LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $8,750; Devadeva LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $31,500; Glacier Canyon Lodge LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $161,000; Grand Marqquis Inn Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $31,500; Joseph Janus, Wisconsin Dells, $14,700; Kalahari Development LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $271,600; Kasia Kowalski, Wisconsin Dells, $8,050; KRC LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $21,700; Lakeside Motel, Wisconsin Dells, $10,500; Mahakaali Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $61,950; Maria Frankov, Wisconsin Dells, $12,600; Maria Sarna, Wisconsin Dells, $8,400; Meadowbrook Resort LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $21,000; Mt Olympus Resorts LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $546,000; Park Motel LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $13,300; Preissel Family Limited Partnership, Wisconsin Dells, $26,950; Prime Lodging LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $25,900; River Road Motel LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $8,750; Shree Somnath LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $44,800; Starb LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $21,350; Sundara Spa LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $12,600; Swamigi Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $43,400; Trails End Motel LLC, Wisconsin Dells, $10,150; Wild Lake Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $37,800; Wilderness Hotel & Resort Inc, Wisconsin Dells, $208,250.