Entertainment and lodge awards granted

The Department of Administration, on behalf of the state of Wisconsin, issued grant awards to local recipients in the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Grant Program and the COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards on Dec. 3.

All program costs and grant agreements must adhere to applicable state statute, the Program Grant Announcement, CARES Act provisions, and guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

For more information, email Sara Baudhuin-Hess at doacovidentertainmentvenuegrants@wisconsin.gov.

COVID‐19 Lodging Grant Awards Program recipients include Pinnacle Hospitality Inc, Lodi, $18,550; Tween The Lakes Motel LLC, Montello, $4,200; FH Hospitality LLC, Portage, $35,700; R&J Roesler LLC, Portage, $31,500; Vinayaka Inc, Portage, $34,650.