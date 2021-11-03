 Skip to main content
Entertainment offered in November at Grateful Shed
November entertainment at Grateful Shed, 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells.

For more information, visit thegratefulsheds.com.

Nov. 7: 3:35-6:25 p.m., Packer Ticket Giveaway at Da Packer Party Free Packer tickets giveaway to every home game.

The drawing will be the game before every home game.

Nov. 11: 9 p.m., Open Jam featuring Geoff Howard and Leah Rachuj. Local artists and singer songwriters are featured on Thursday nights. All talent is welcome.

Nov. 12: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Abby Spencer, guitar and ukulele playing vocalist from Baraboo.

Nov. 19: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Chris Hodgson plays rock, country and oldies.

Nov. 26: 7 p.m., Dueling Pianos-Felix and Fingers Live, a high energy, all request sing-along show for all ages.

Nov. 27: 6:30 p.m., Leah Rachju, Geoff Howard, and Scott Huffman Trio Live performs the best of the 80s and 90s with favorites from Dave Matthews, Cranberries, and more.

