Epic Nerf Wars planned for Saturday

InCourage Recovery Community Organization will host Epic Nerf Wars to bring communities and families together to connect. This family friendly event for almost all ages starts at noon with registration Saturday, Oct. 9 at Collip-Worden Park, 226 W. Slifer St., Portage.

A $5 donation for every registered warrior is requested. Bring a nerf gun or borrow one, supplies are limited, first-come, first-served. Everyone must register to war. There will be a $100 grand prize by random drawing of registered warriors at the closing ceremony.

For more information, visit incourageuprising.com, call Lory Seffrood or Ellie Clasen at 608-448-6364 or email incouragebaraboo@gmail.com.