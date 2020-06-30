Equity Livestock earns donor recognition
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Equity Livestock Sales Association as a top 4-H donor on June 30. Pictured, from left, Amannda Szomi, 4-H Taylor County; Jim Barthel, 4-H Foundation; Janice Schyvinck, director of Public Relations, Equity; Nancy Bilz, 4-H Foundation; Leah Witt, 4-H Dane County.

 WISCONSIN 4-H FOUNDATION Contributed

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recognized partner Equity Livestock Sales Association as a top 4-H donor, according to a June 30 press release. Acknowledged as a Green Diamond supporter, Equity contributed $100,000 to support Wisconsin 4-H programs through the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

“Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association remains committed to the development of the agricultural leaders of tomorrow. As we look to the future of agriculture, our board of directors is dedicated to helping today’s youth become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Curt Larson, president and CEO.

“We are truly grateful for the continued support of generous partners, like Equity Livestock Sales Association. Equity helps 4 H create cutting-edge, relevant programs for young people to learn real-world skills that will prepare them for the challenges of today and tomorrow, moving communities, the state, our country and the world forward in ways no other youth organization can. We value our partners who help Wisconsin 4-H make a positive impact on our youth,” said Brenda Scheider, executive director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation.

For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.

