Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, and hospital Medical Staff president Jeffrey Cavaness, M.D. presented Dr. Rod Erickson a recognition clock for his 31 years of service.

Erickson retires after 31 years

During his 31 years of practicing medicine, Dr. Rod Erickson has seen many changes in health care. The Mayo Clinic Health System Tomah Clinic provider was recognized for his service to Tomah Health by the hospital’s medical staff at its annual meeting Jan. 16.

“I’ve seen the hospital go from a good organization to a great organization and it’s really because of the people that I’ve been privileged to work with,” said Erickson. “For the most part, we grew up together and really helped raise the current generation of staff that is here at the hospital.”

Erickson officially retired from Mayo Clinic on Dec. 1.

“We are extremely thankful to Dr. Erickson for his expertise and experience that he brought to our organization,” said Derek Daly, CEO. “Providers who serve on our committees and boards do so on their own time so we are indebted to them for their service which has been invaluable to our organization. Their involvement truly has made a difference in the care that we provide to our patients.”