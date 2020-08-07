Errthum awarded $500 scholarship

Chloee Errthum of Lodi was acknowledged as a $500 Portage Center for the Arts 2020 Visual Arts Scholarship recipient on July 28, with funds distributed after her first semester at Ripon College, where she plans to study psychology and fine arts this fall. The scholarship, made possible by a gift from Eleanor Drury, is dedicated to the support of a visual arts student pursuing an art degree or its equivalent after high school. Annual deadline is April 15, visit portagecenterforthearts.com for more information, or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.