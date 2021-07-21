 Skip to main content
Euchre offered last Sunday of each month
Sunday Night Euchre offered from 3-6 p.m. July 25 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road. Entry fee is $5 with 100% payback. Attendees can bring a dish to pass. Event takes place the last Sunday of each month.

