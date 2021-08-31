Evers proclaims August, Child Support Awareness Month

Gov. Tony Evers signed a proclamation making August 2021, Child Support Awareness Month, on July 9.

The proclamation recognizes that Wisconsin's Child Support Program ensures the care and well-being of kids throughout the state, supports the involvement of parents in their kids' lives, and provides essential services to parents and caregivers.

The Wisconsin Child Support Program is committed to the equitable provision of services to all the state's kids and families, and provides all Wisconsinites with the opportunity to recognize the parents and caregivers who work hard to protect and support their kids' futures, as well as the child support professionals who assist them.

The state of Wisconsin joins the Wisconsin Child Support program, its county agencies and tribal program partners, and all parents and caregivers in increasing public awareness of the importance of providing children with the support they need to be successful.