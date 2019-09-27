JUNEAU — Balancing work and family time, caring for a parent, and running kids around can cause different levels of stress. Life can be overwhelming, life can be hard, and life can be wonderful, especially when life’s stress is controlled.
Taking Care of You is a research-based, multi-session program developed by the University of Missouri-Extension that offers practical strategies and experiences to help people deal with the stress in their lives. Managing life’s challenges in healthy ways allows people to take better care of themselves and their overall health. At its most basic level, Taking Care of You increases participants’ awareness of their bodies, how stress affects them, and strategies for healthier responses to stress.
UW Madison- Extension in Dodge and Washington counties is offering a two free session series with Pattie Carroll and Carol Bralich, human development and relationships educators, facilitating from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 28 at Hartford Resource Center, 1121 E. Sumner St., Hartford. Space is limited, register today at 920-386-3790 or https://forms.gle/Bjh4LZVetvzy7MXe7.
For more information, call 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu.
