Ewan joins trust team at bank

HORICON — Lori Ewan has joined the Trust Administration Services division of Horicon Bank, according to a Feb. 8 press release.

Ewan is a certified financial planner with more than 25 years of wealth management and banking experience. She has experience as a financial advisor, financial associate and trust officer.

Horicon Bank’s trust administration team offers traditional trust administration, trust and estate settlement, financial power of attorney, and bill paying services as part of its trust administration offerings.

Horicon Bank’s Trust Administration team is be based in Waukesha but is available to meet with clients throughout the state, including digital meetings via conference call or video conference call during these uncertain times.