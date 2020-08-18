Excelsior farm earns Century Farm recognition

As part of the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the featured events since 1948 is taking part in the state’s rich agricultural history of honoring statewide Century Farm owners. The families were to receive recognition at the Aug. 6-16 fair but it has been cancelled so the families were notified on May 28.

The 184-acre farm located in Excelsior Township, Sauk County, traces its history back more than 100 years, the property was purchased in 1916 and later owned by Oscar Laper and his wife Lois who spent more than 60 years farming the land they called “Laper’s Acres.” Now, crop production continues at the farm and is also under a Conservation Easement by Driftless Conservancy in Dodgeville to protect the farm acreage in perpetuity for the future productivity of the land and its resources.