Exhibit features Mt. Horeb artist

The current exhibit, “Evolution” at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., features the art of Mount Horeb artist Rick Ross. An artist reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public.

"Nature is my subject matter, whether literally interpreted through landscapes and still life or abstractly represented by the textures and depth of oil and cold wax medium. Like the evolution of my life experiences, I love to explore and imagine the journey of objects and am inspired by history, age, and patina," said Ross.

In-person viewing from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Feb. 25.

For COVID-19 guidelines or more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.