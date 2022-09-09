Experience an 1830s frontier tavern

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, functioned as a lodging place for travelers in the mid-1800s after its days as an Indian agency. The public is invited to step into the 19th century with the Galena Living History Society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

Meet the tavern owner, Mrs. Ubaldine, and watch as Mr. Ubaldine crafts beer or whisky outside. Visitors will also meet some travelers and learn their stories and why they are spending time in a tavern. See the private bedrooms where the women travelers sleep and also the crowded sleeping room for the men, and decide if you would be willing to pay extra for a bed to yourself or save money by sleeping with two or three strangers to a bed. The kitchen maid will explain how she cooks for a crowd in addition to her duties preparing the beds and cleaning the house. Attendees can also join in a protest with the Temperance Society, a 19th century organization against the selling of alcoholic beverages.