The Badger History Group will present a talk on explosives at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at The Museum of Badger Army Ammunition, located at the former main gateway to the plant on Highway 12.
Museum curator Verlyn Mueller will discuss two of the most explosive products made at Badger Ordnance Works/Army Ammunition Plant. In 1944, the Army decided to expand Badger to produce solid propellant for the small rockets then becoming an important part of the American arsenal. Highly explosive nitroglycerin was one of the ingredients necessary to make "rocket," so the Army also built a new "works" to produce it. World War II ended before Badger produced a significant volume of "rocket" but not before four workers handling nitroglycerin died in a tragic explosion.
