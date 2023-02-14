The University of Wisconsin-Madison–Division of Extension’s Dairy Program will host the Badger Dairy Insight webinar series from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Local Extension Dairy Program educators and UW specialists will present on current dairy topics. For more information on the program, visit https://dairy.extension.wisc.edu. To register, visit go.wisc.edu/FarmReadyResearch.

Feb. 21: Corn silage strong suits and compliments with presenters Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, dairy nutritionist, and Mary Beth Hall, USDA dairy scientist for Agricultural Research Service. Learn about corn silage during this webinar.

March 7: Honing our measures of efficiency with presenters Dr. Francisco Peñagaricano, assistant professor-quantitative genomics, Matt Lippert, dairy educator, and Alison Pfau, regional dairy educator. Learn about feed efficiency and evaluating the conversion of feed into milk and what can be done to improve it.

March 14: Emerging technologies with presenters Doug Reinemann, CALS associate dean for Extension and Outreach & milking machine and farm energy specialist, Jackie McCarville, regional dairy educator, and Angie Ulness, regional dairy educator. Learn about Milking Bio Models and Management on Robotic Milking Systems, concerns and considerations for Somatic Cell Counts and Foot Health in robotic milking systems.

March 21: Stimulating cow conversations: Providing an enriching environment for your herd with presenters Jennifer Van Os, animal welfare specialist, Tina Kohlman, regional dairy educator, and Aerica Bjurstrom, regional dairy educator. Learn that cattle have natural behaviors that may be constrained due to indoor or confined housing by providing environmental enrichment and how transportation of animals can be stressful and best management practices can help reduce stress and improve animal welfare.