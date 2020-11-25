Extension offers Farm Ready Research webinar series

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Ready Research webinar series will offer webinars from December to April 2021, hosted by Extension experts, on topics ranging from determining cost of production to preventing on-farm injuries to navigating farm business. For a complete list of topics and to register, visit go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.
There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. Information about all available UW-Madison Extension Agriculture programs can be found at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.
A sample week of Extension agricultural webinars begins on Tuesdays with Badger Dairy Insight from 1-2:30 p.m. and Wisconsin Beef Special Edition from 7-8:30 p.m.; Wednesdays focus on Small Ruminants from 7:30-9 p.m.; and then its Farm Management Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.
- Badger Dairy Insight topics provide guidance about farm safety and information for dairy farms of all sizes to remain competitive and profitable.
- Wisconsin Beef Special Edition combines content from UW-Madison Extension Cow/Calf Days and Wisconsin Cattle Feeder Workshops.
- Small Ruminant Series topics range from direct marketing to lamb care, forage analysis, and pasture management.
- Farm Management Fridays will highlight farm business management information, resources and decision-making tools for farmers and agribusinesses to improve business profitability and lifestyles through informed decision-making.
“Not all series run every week, so please check the online schedule that also includes more information about each session,” said Megan Nelson, Extension livestock program manager.
For more information, call Sauk County Agriculture Educator Alana Voss at 608-355-3250 or email alana.voss@wisc.edu.
