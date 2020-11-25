Extension offers Farm Ready Research webinar series

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension’s Farm Ready Research webinar series will offer webinars from December to April 2021, hosted by Extension experts, on topics ranging from determining cost of production to preventing on-farm injuries to navigating farm business. For a complete list of topics and to register, visit go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.

There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is required to allow access to the session. Information about all available UW-Madison Extension Agriculture programs can be found at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.

A sample week of Extension agricultural webinars begins on Tuesdays with Badger Dairy Insight from 1-2:30 p.m. and Wisconsin Beef Special Edition from 7-8:30 p.m.; Wednesdays focus on Small Ruminants from 7:30-9 p.m.; and then its Farm Management Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon.