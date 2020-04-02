Eye care clinics temporarily consolidated

SSM Health has temporarily consolidated essential and emergent eye care services into five clinic sites at SSM Health Davis Duehr Dean Eye Care locations in Madison, Janesville and the Baraboo location at 1626 Tuttle St.

Eye care providers are reaching out to those who may be impacted by this change. When appropriate, patients will be offered a telehealth visit. If necessary, in-person visits will be scheduled at one of the five, temporarily-consolidated sites. For urgent eye care needs patients should call 608-282-2000.