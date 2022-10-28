Eye care services added at Waupun hospital

WAUPUN — Construction is underway on a new 3,892-square-foot area on the lower level of SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital’s two-story addition for eye care services starting in late spring to early summer 2023.

The $4.2 million project will offer the services of an ophthalmologist, two optometrists, and five eye care assistants using advanced diagnostic capabilities including the services of a retina specialist and pediatric ophthalmologist. Patients will have the convenience of receiving eye surgical procedures within the hospital thanks to its direct connection.

Patients will have a direct entrance and newly created and easily accessible parking just off Main and Beaver Dam streets.

An optical shop offering frames at competitive prices for all ages, including infants will be offered.

The SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region is working with CD Smith Construction as the project’s general contractor, with Zimmerman Architectural Studios, Inc. serving as architect.