EZFM performs at The Palace Theater

April shows at The Palace Theater, 564 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells.

For more information and tickets, visit dellspalace.com, call 608-253-4000 or email info@dellspalace.com.

April 30: 7 p.m., EZFM, The Midwest’s Premier Yacht Rock Tribute with special guest Diva Montell, a quintet of stellar musicians based out of the Chicago area, brings the contemporary “soft rock” hits from the 70’s and 80’s to the stage. For more information, visit facebook.com/EZFMyachtrock.

Tickets are $24.95—$69.95. Prices and menus are subject to change without notice. Children 2 and younger will not be admitted and children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

“Dinner & Show” ticketholders should arrive 60-90 minutes prior to showtime for the dinner service. Dinners will not be served after showtime.

“Show Only” ticketholders should arrive 30 minutes prior to showtime.

There are no refunds or credits on purchased tickets.

