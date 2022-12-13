FABIAN NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Molly Fabian, daughter of Andy Fabian and Mary Grogan, is the December Sauk Prairie Optimist SP High School Student of the Month. She is involved in National Honor Society, forensics, Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild and is currently preparing for auditions at performing arts colleges across the country. Mary Grogan, Optimist; Molly and Andy Fabian; Chad Harnisch, principal on Dec. 7.