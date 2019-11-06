FACT and SAFE members meet with Sen. Marklein's chief of staff

Local members of FACT, Wisconsin’s youth tobacco prevention program, as well as South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free and SAFE in Juneau County coalition members, met with Sen. Marklein’s chief of staff, Katy Prange on Nov. 1 in Mauston. Mason Luehman and Anah June shared what FACT does, that they have more than 90 members in the high school, and why the work is so important. Pictured, from left, are Tara Noye, Shannon Hardy, Mason Luehman, Kyle Ewing, Katy Prange, Anah June, Donna McGinley, Kelsey Skala, and Bianca Dooley.
