Fair Food Festival includes 5K, Saturday

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the inaugural Dodge County 4-H Fun Run/Walk beginning at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. The “GO GREEN” run/walk is perfect for seasoned athletes and recreational runners and walkers. Families and large groups are welcome. Participants who best represent the GO GREEN 4-H spirit will be awarded prizes - five prizes in all.

The run/walk on the all-terrain course will be held rain or shine, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. in the Commercial Building.

The registration fee is $10 for enrolled 4-H members and $15 non 4-H youth and $20 for adults. Registered participants will receive a race t-shirt, water, sports drink and snacks. Free childcare also available for potty-trained children up to age 10.

Requests for reasonable accommodations should be made prior to the event, contact Heather Rynearson at 920-386-3790 or hrynearson@co.dodge.wi.us.

The monthly Fair Food Festival follows from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the fairgrounds, featuring menus from Charlie’s, Mr. P's Grilled Cheese, Lily Bell’s Fine Dining and Po’ Manz Food.

Kids will enjoy bouncy houses, a hands-on petting zoo and whimsical face painting.

Live music includes from 11 a.m. to noon, Crown; 12:30-1:30 p.m., 26z; 2-3 p.m., My Next Ex; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs; 5-6 p.m., Secondhand Souls.

The 2022 Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21, followed by two more Fair Food Festivals in September and October.