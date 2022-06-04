 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fair Food Festival is today

Ben's Pretzels

Ben's Pretzels is part of the Dodge County Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the fairgrounds.

 LARRY DOUMA

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular kid-friendly activities. Rain or shine. Admission, parking and live music are free.

Face painting with Life’s a Party Face Painting, bounce house from Bovee’s Backyard Bouncers and an interactive petting zoo from Glacier Rock Farms.

Free entertainment lineup offers 11 a.m. to noon, Tyler Parteka; 12:30-1:30 p.m., The North Siders; 2-3 p.m., 20-Minute Mission; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs and from 5-7 p.m., My Next Ex.

Fair food offerings includes Charlie’s, G&G Concessions, Mr. P's Grilled Cheese, Ben's Pretzels, Heavenly Wings, and Pancho’s Tacos.

The final three fair food festivals are scheduled for July 16, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1. The 2022 Dodge County Fair is Aug. 17-21.

