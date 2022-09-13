 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fair Food Festival, live music offered on Saturday

The final two Fair Food Festivals are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 1 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Both events feature a petting zoo, and a bounce house, plus live music on the entertainment stage and a variety of food carts and vendors featuring similar fair food offerings.

Scott Cowman’s three food carts will offer funnel cakes, flavored mac-n-cheese varieties, burritos, nachos, and a variety of freshly made pizzas

Charlies will offer freshly cut and ribbon fries, hamburgers, corn dogs, chicken tenders, and a variety of beverages

Bring a lawn chair for the live music with a 30-minute intermission in between acts.

  • 11 a.m. to noon: MotherBucket - pop/rock
  • 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Sterling Milwaukee - emo noise
  • 2-3 p.m.: Secondhand Souls - modern rock
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Blue Suede Cadillacs - cover tribute band
  • 5-7 p.m.: Nick Castillo - solo acoustic music.
