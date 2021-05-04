Fair Food Festival menu expands this Saturday

The Fair Food Festival returns from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with an expanding menu.
About a dozen vendors are including:
- Jakarta Café: Indonesian foods including: veggie spring rolls, veggie curry - vegan and gluten free, pork dumplings, chicken curry and rice
- American Barbeque food cart: pulled pork honey sandwiches, pulled pork mac & cheese, pulled pork nachos, Bulgogi pork belly
- G&G Concessions: Greek gyros, chicken pitas
- Deep Fried Cheese Curd Wagon: mouth-watering fried cheese
- Kenzie’s Midway Foods: fair favorites, including caramel apples with toppings, walking tacos, chocolate-covered cheesecake on a stick, caramel corn, cotton candy, caramel apple chips
- Ice cream rolling station: featuring the popular Oreo dessert
Returning vendors include: Charlie’s Concessions, Midway Sweets, Panchos Tacos, Patriot Popcorn, Sweet Memories Sales, Ben’s Pretzels, Mr. P's Grilled Cheese, Other offerings and Lizzie’s Lemonade and CW Concessions.
A variety of family-friendly outdoor activities include ladder climb, speed ball and a cork gun trailer.
Admission and parking are free. Food purchases will help support the vendors from surrounding communities as well as the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association. Remaining Fair Food Festival dates include June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The Dodge County Fair will feature a variety of these popular fried foods, midway rides, and the return of live music and family-friendly entertainment Aug. 18-22.