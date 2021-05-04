Fair Food Festival menu expands this Saturday

The Fair Food Festival returns from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with an expanding menu.

Admission and parking are free. Food purchases will help support the vendors from surrounding communities as well as the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association. Remaining Fair Food Festival dates include June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. The Dodge County Fair will feature a variety of these popular fried foods, midway rides, and the return of live music and family-friendly entertainment Aug. 18-22.