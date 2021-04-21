 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fair Food Festival planned for Saturday
0 comments

Fair Food Festival planned for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fair Food Festival planned for Saturday

Fair Food Festival planned for Saturday.

 LARRY DOUMA Contributed

On Saturday, Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the kick-off a six month series of events to satisfy cravings for fair food and local food carts. Each month will include a variety of vendors and menu items at this new, outdoor event. Admission and parking are free and food purchases will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association and participating vendors.

At least eight vendors will provide a slate of finger foods, sweet treats and fair food favorites. The Fair Food Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam.

  • Charlie’s Concessions: fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages
  • Midway Sweets: funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
  • Panchos Tacos: gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites; Mexican Coke
  • Patriot Popcorn: select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas
  • Sweet Memories Sales: hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats
  • Ben’s Pretzels: jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar); dipping sauces available
  • Mr. P's Grilled Cheese: mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches
  • CW Concessions: fresh cut French fries, cheese curds, deep fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and pizza puffs
  • Lizzie’s Lemonade: corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and chicken on a stick

Eat at socially distanced picnic tables provided or bring a lawn chair.

Future fair food festival dates are May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. A grander event is planned in August with the Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22. For more information, visit https://dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Rural arts webinar planned

Reedsburg ArtsLink will host a one-hour webinar from 7-8 p.m. May 6 featuring perspectives shared by leaders in the field of rural public art.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News