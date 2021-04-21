Fair Food Festival planned for Saturday.

On Saturday, Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the kick-off a six month series of events to satisfy cravings for fair food and local food carts. Each month will include a variety of vendors and menu items at this new, outdoor event. Admission and parking are free and food purchases will help support the non-profit Dodge County Fair Association and participating vendors.
At least eight vendors will provide a slate of finger foods, sweet treats and fair food favorites. The Fair Food Festival takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam.
- Charlie’s Concessions: fresh cut fries, ribbon fries, corndogs, chicken strips, lemonade, variety of beverages
- Midway Sweets: funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, lemonade, bottled water and Pepsi products
- Panchos Tacos: gorditas, tamales, nacho fries, burritos, tacos and other favorites; Mexican Coke
- Patriot Popcorn: select gourmet popcorns (maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar), vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas
- Sweet Memories Sales: hand-dipped Sassy Cow ice cream cones and other sweet treats
- Ben’s Pretzels: jumbo soft pretzels (original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar); dipping sauces available
- Mr. P's Grilled Cheese: mouth-watering grilled cheese sandwiches
- CW Concessions: fresh cut French fries, cheese curds, deep fried pickles, breaded mushrooms, onion rings, and pizza puffs
- Lizzie’s Lemonade: corn dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, and chicken on a stick
Eat at socially distanced picnic tables provided or bring a lawn chair.
Future fair food festival dates are May 8, June 5, July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. A grander event is planned in August with the Dodge County Fair, Aug. 18-22. For more information, visit https://dodgecountyfairgrounds.com.