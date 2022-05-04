Fair Food Festival returns Saturday

The Fair Food Festival offers fair food, live music, a competitive dog show and kid-friendly activities from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Admission and parking are free.

Fair Food Festival menu offers:

Ben's Pretzels: take home pretzel kits, assortment of gourmet pretzels

CW Concessions: cheese curds, fried pickles, pizza puffs, pretzel bites, fresh-cut French fries, water, soda

Charlie’s: fresh cut and ribbon fries, corn dogs, chicken tenders, hamburgers, soda and water

G&G Concessions: Greek gyros, chicken pitas, soda, water

Jakarta Cafe: pulled pork mac & cheese, tacos - pulled pork, chicken, veggie, veggie spring rolls, fruit smoothies

Just Cheddar: hand-battered, young Wisconsin cheese curds, water

Lizzy’s Lemonade: fresh lemonade

Mr. P's Grilled Cheese: eight mouth-watering flavors, tomato bisque soup, water

Midway Sweets: funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-fried Oreos, Pepsi products, lemonade, water

Pancho’s Tacos: tacos, taco salad, burritos, quesadillas, nachos, minitorta, sope, tostadas, gorditas, corn on the cob, chips and guacamole

In the youth building, the Dodge County Canine Club will present the United Kennel Club Dog Show, with more than 100 dogs expected, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Obedience and rally obedience competitions will take place in buildings across the fairgrounds.

There will be a hands-on petting zoo from Glacier Rock Farms, a face painting booth from Life’s a Party Face Painting, and a bounce house from Bovee’s Backyard Bouncers.

Live music offers original hits and covers from local talent: Sam Mauk, 11 a.m. to noon, with hits from Johnny Cash, Bob Segar and other old country and soft rock sounds; Ground Zero, 5-7 p.m. with rock and alternative sounds from Metallica, Van Halen, and others; Secondhand Souls, 2-3 p.m., with modern rock hits; 26z, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Blue Suede Cadillacs, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Additional events include June 4, July 16, Sept. 17 and Oct. 1. The 2022 Dodge County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 17-21.

Musicians and talent should contact Mac Daddy Entertainment at mac.entertainment71@gmail.com to schedule their performance at one of the upcoming events. Food vendors and food trucks should contact Barb Mullin at mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209.