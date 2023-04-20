The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with food trucks, vendors and live music.

Admission and parking are free. Guests only pay for the food that is purchased. The next festival is May 6. Interested food trucks and vendors should complete an online application form to secure a space; call Barb Mullin at 920-296-2209 or mullin799@gmail.com with questions. The $100 monthly space fee includes high-voltage direct electricity, water, restrooms and garbage receptacles.