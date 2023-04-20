The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host the Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday with food trucks, vendors and live music.
Make it a picnic and bring a blanket or lawn chair for dining outdoors while listening to live music.
Live music offered from 11 a.m. to noon with Mac Daddy DJ; 12:30-1:30 p.m., Nick Castillo; 2-3 p.m. Mac Daddy DJ; 3:30-4:30 p.m., Blue Suede Cadillacs; 5-6 p.m., Jaice Selk.
Food vendors include:
- Blue Gnome Treats: chicken teriyaki; spring rolls; crab rangoon; lemonade; bubble tea; ice cream cones; ice cream dish; bubble waffle with ice cream; açaí bowl.
- Charlie’s: hand-dipped corn dogs; chicken tenders; ribbon fries; french fries; toppings for fries; soda; water.
- Flips Mini Donuts: cinnamon/sugar mini donuts; powdered sugar mini donuts; chocolate frosted minis; vanilla frosted minis; variety of iced coffee flavors; hot chocolate; fresh lemonade; water.
- G&G Concessions: Greek gyros; chicken pita; soda; water.
- Just Cheddar: hand-battered cheese curds; water.
- Kona Ice: Hawaiian shaved ice; water
- Travelin Tom’s Coffee: hot coffee; cold coffee; frappe; cold brew; tea; lemonade; nitro energy; hot chocolate; cinnamon apple cider.
- Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese: several different flavors of grilled cheese; tomato bisque.
- Pancho’s Tacos: tacos; burritos; quesadillas; nachos; chips and guacamole; gorditas; Mexican drinks.
- Sam’s Little Red Wagon: popcorn; cotton candy; nachos; Mountain Dew slush; snow cones; water.
- Mitchell’s Smokin BBQ: brisket, pulled pork, pulled chicken, cornbread, beans, mac n cheese potato salad, coleslaw
- AR Chimney Cakes - a Hungarian pastry that is made from sweet yeast dough: Chimney dog - hot dog, brat, or smoked sausage; garlic parmesan chimney - chimney cake covered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese; chimney cone with soft serve ice cream and toppings; chimney cannoi - chimney cake filled with cannoicream, chocolate or caramel drizzle, coated with powdered sugar; chimney puff - chimney cake filled with whipped cream, chocolate or caramel drizzle, coated with powdered sugar.
Admission and parking are free. Guests only pay for the food that is purchased. The next festival is May 6. Interested food trucks and vendors should complete an online application form to secure a space; call Barb Mullin at 920-296-2209 or mullin799@gmail.com with questions. The $100 monthly space fee includes high-voltage direct electricity, water, restrooms and garbage receptacles.