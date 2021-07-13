Fair food returns Saturday, July 17

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its monthly Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 17. A cornhole tournament and The Laser Tag Experience also will be offered.

The Laser Tag Experience, hosted by mketag.com, offers unlimited LaserTag and 5v5 tournaments for cash prizes. The portable laser tag arena is an enclosed 1,500-square-foot space filled with illuminated fog, LED lights, arctic winds and the sounds of popular, surround sound music. All-day $15 wristband or $20 unlimited wristband with free speedpass to skip the line. Mketag.com will donate $5 to a Dodge County small business of your choice through it's Fundrai$er Flex program.

The Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Marsh Haven Nature Center and the Dodge County Fair Association, will donate proceeds to Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon. The event features a competitive bag tournament as part of the Dodge County Fair Cornhole Series and additional fundraising efforts including a silent auction and a vendor marketplace.