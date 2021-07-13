Fair food returns Saturday

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its monthly Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. A cornhole tournament and The Laser Tag Experience also will be offered.
The Laser Tag Experience, hosted by mketag.com, offers unlimited LaserTag and 5v5 tournaments for cash prizes. The portable laser tag arena is an enclosed 1,500-square-foot space filled with illuminated fog, LED lights, arctic winds and the sounds of popular, surround sound music. All-day $15 wristband or $20 unlimited wristband with free speedpass to skip the line. Mketag.com will donate $5 to a Dodge County small business of your choice through it's Fundrai$er Flex program.
The Cornhole Tournament, sponsored by Marsh Haven Nature Center and the Dodge County Fair Association, will donate proceeds to Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon. The event features a competitive bag tournament as part of the Dodge County Fair Cornhole Series and additional fundraising efforts including a silent auction and a vendor marketplace.
Cornhole Tournament starts at 11 a.m. with registration one-hour prior. Team entry is $40 and half of the proceeds will support the Good Karma Brands John Moser Children’s Radiothon. A “throw for dough” event starts at $205 per bag. Limited to 32 teams with the tournament’s finale on Aug. 21 at the Dodge County Fair. Participants must play in three qualifying events to qualify for the finale at the fair.
Four places will be paid out for weekly tournaments and six places at the fair. Prize money will be awarded. The series consists of a random round robin teams format, four rounds. There will be two divisions, with prize money awarded in both, division A at 70% and division B at 30%.
Admission and parking are free. Food purchases will help support local small business and the Dodge County Fair Association.
Confirmed food vendors include Ben’s Pretzels, Cream Puffs, Jakarta BBQ, Jakarta Ice Cream Roll, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Patriot Popcorn, Roast Beef and Reuben Sandwiches, Friends of the Fair brats and burgers.
Picnic tables available or bring chairs and blankets.
Remaining festival dates include Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. Menu options vary each month.