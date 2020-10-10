 Skip to main content
Fair on the Square happens today
Downtown Baraboo Fall Fair on the Square happens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today offering 140 regional artists and crafters.

Live music starts at 9 a.m. with The Rustic Road Band and continues at 1 p.m. with Anna Marie. Other activities include the Baraboo Farmer’s Market from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the Baraboo Fire Department open house and the Baraboo Children’s Museum Little Artist Event.

Safety guidelines setup by Sauk County and the city of Baraboo will be observed including limiting the amount of booths, eliminating kid’s activities, eliminating food trucks, providing hand sanitizer stations and we requesting that attendees wear a mask. For more information, visit downtownbaraboo.com.

