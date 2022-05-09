Fair puts call out to crafters, artist

The Sauk County Fair puts out a call for quilters, painters, photographers, bakers, woodworkers, gardeners or any enthusiast of any type of hand-crafted art or home-grown flowers, crops or vegetables to showcase talents in the Open Class show. Entries are due May 31.

The Sauk County Fair will be held July 11-17 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo, and entry in the Open Class show is open to any adult or youth not eligible to show in the Junior Fair. Youth in FFA, 4-H, or other youth groups eligible for the Junior Fair are not permitted to exhibit in the Open Class.

There are 12 different departments and hundreds of classes for residents to enter including special departments and classes for senior citizens and residents living in a Sauk County nursing homes or in an independent living center.

All entries should be brought to the fairgrounds between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. If living in a nursing home or independent living center, call the office to arrange pickup.

For more information on classes and categories, visit https://saukcountyfair.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/2022-Open-Class-Fair-Book.pdf, call 608-356-8707 or email info@saukcountyfair.com.