Fairest of the Fair applicants sought

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Fair Association seeks ambitious, enthusiastic, and outgoing individuals age 18 as of Jan. 1, 2023, to enter the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair contest. Scholarship money, gifts, and interview experience are only some of the benefits of being named Fairest of the Fair.

The Fairest of the Fair will be crowned at the press banquet on July 11 at the Bayside Supper Club following a round of interviews, impromptu questions, and live radio commercials.

The 2022 Fairest of the Fair represents the Dodge County Fair Association as the hostess of the Dodge County Fair, and participates in media and promotion events for the fair. Opportunities include: radio interviews, main stage and 4-H emcee events and assistance in the planning of the next Fairest of the Fair contest. The 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair has the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Wisconsin Fairest of Fairs contest at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Annual Convention.

All applicants will receive gifts from Dodge County sponsors, gain valuable interview experience, and build self-confidence. Applicants must be available for the July 11 press banquet and for the Dodge County Fair on Aug. 17-21.

For more information, contact Danielle Clark, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair program coordinator at danielle@mayberryfarmswi.com or complete the online form at dodgecountyfairgrounds.com. Applications must be received by midnight June 17.