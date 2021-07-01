Fairest of the Fair contest set for Saturday

The Sauk County Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair are chosen to be representatives, and spokesperson for Sauk County, agriculture, and the Sauk County Fair.
The Sauk County Fair is July 12-17. The contest was postponed to July 10 and two contestants for the Fairest of the Fair had scheduling conflicts so they opted out.
The remaining contestant will still need to interview with the judges, create a 30-second radio ad, and answer on stage questions before the judges.
There are two Junior Fairest of the Fair Contestants. The Junior works with the Fairest of the Fair to accomplish Fair Week tasks. They will attend animal shows, hand out ribbons, greet fairgoers at the Grandstand events, and spend their days on the grounds participating in the Sauk County Fair.
One-on-one interviews begin at 1:30 p.m. with a smaller contest at the Sauk County Fairgrounds.
Junior Fairest of the Fair contestant Addison Strunz, a freshman at Sauk Prairie High School, resides in Prairie du Sac with her parents, Elizabeth and Jerry Strunz, and sister, Alexis. Addison is part of the Active Strivers 4-H Club, participates in student council, dance, forensics, Future Business Leaders of America, and runs an Etsy shop, TangledCrochetCrafts.
Junior Fairest of the Fair contestant Emma Honer, will be a junior at Reedsburg Area High School in the fall, resides near Lake Redstone with my parents, Brian and Missy Honer, her brother Clayton, and all their critters. She is active in the Narrows Creek 4-Club and the Sauk County Poultry Project, tennis, Choraliers, Color Guard, marching and pep band, FBLA, student council, drama club, and track and field. Emma dances competitively with Creative Motion Dance Company and at Signature Steps. She works as a lifeguard for Kalahari Resorts and as a pizza tech at the Pizza Lab.
Fairest of the Fair contestant Katie Yanke, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville studying agribusiness with an emphasis in communications and marketing, resides and works on the family’s Prairie du Sac dairy farm with her parents, Herb and Cathy Yanke and two siblings, Beth and Jeff. She has always been involved in 4-H and/or FFA, is a past member of the Prairie Busy Badgers and the Sauk Prairie FFA, has exhibited a variety of non-animal exhibits and shown dairy and beef at the Sauk County Fair. Katie is a philanthropy chair for Sigma Alpha, a professional agriculture sorority, recruitment chair for Alpha Zeta, an agriculture honor society and co-chair for Ag Day on Campus through UW-Platteville’s Colligate Farm Bureau. She also is the vice president of National Agri-Marketing Association and an active member of the Pioneer Dairy Club and one of the founding students of Pioneer Sweets, a new ice cream business on campus.