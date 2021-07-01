Fairest of the Fair contest set for Saturday

Fairest of the Fair contestant Katie Yanke, a senior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville studying agribusiness with an emphasis in communications and marketing, resides and works on the family’s Prairie du Sac dairy farm with her parents, Herb and Cathy Yanke and two siblings, Beth and Jeff. She has always been involved in 4-H and/or FFA, is a past member of the Prairie Busy Badgers and the Sauk Prairie FFA, has exhibited a variety of non-animal exhibits and shown dairy and beef at the Sauk County Fair. Katie is a philanthropy chair for Sigma Alpha, a professional agriculture sorority, recruitment chair for Alpha Zeta, an agriculture honor society and co-chair for Ag Day on Campus through UW-Platteville’s Colligate Farm Bureau. She also is the vice president of National Agri-Marketing Association and an active member of the Pioneer Dairy Club and one of the founding students of Pioneer Sweets, a new ice cream business on campus.