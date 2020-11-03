Fairgrounds awarded grant to install solar panels

RENEW Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program has awarded more than $190,000 in cash grants and materials to Wisconsin nonprofits for installing on-site solar energy systems, including a fall 2020 Solar for Good grant of $8,666 to Friends of Sauk County Fairgrounds, historic preservation, Baraboo, on Oct. 29, to install new solar electric systems. All Sky Energy LLC will install about 52 solar panels and should be completed within 12 months.