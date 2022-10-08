 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Art Tour offers peek into regional artists' creations

Fall Art Tour

Carol Naughton is a ceramic artist in Dodgeville, and is part of the 29th annual Fall Art Tour scheduled for Oct. 14-16.

 ANDY GOODWIN

The 29th annual Fall Art Tour opens the studios of local artisans in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14-16.

The Fall Art Tour began when a group of artists in southwest Wisconsin created an alternative to art fairs and festivals, and opened their own private studios to art enthusiasts for three days.

This self-guided tour provides an up close experience watching art being created including, painters, jewelers, sculptors, furniture makers, quilters, photographers, and more than 60 artists.

For more tour information including artist details, maps, lodging, and dining, visit fallarttour.com.

