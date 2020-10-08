Fall Clean-Up planned

The city of Wisconsin Dells will hold its fall clean-up Oct. 26-30. All items must be placed by 7 a.m. at curbside or in the alley where possible.

Pricing information is available on the calendar listing at citywd.org or call 253-2542 and pay in advance by Oct. 22. Payment information available online or mail or drop into the secure depository on the front of the building at the Public Works office, 300 La Crosse St. Include name, address and items to be picked up with payment.

Toxic waste such as volatile liquids and chemicals will not be picked up. Tree limbs must be cut in reasonable lengths and uniformly stacked. Tree trimming done by private contractors will not be picked up.